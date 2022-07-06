Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron, Ohio, is under a state of emergency and mandatory curfew following days...www.nbcnews.com
Akron, Ohio, is under a state of emergency and mandatory curfew following days...www.nbcnews.com
The car was in a high-speed chase the day before, got into another high-speed chase the next day, shot at the police while pursued. We call this an expected outcome
An excuse to steal and destroy. This was a justifiable police shooting of someone armed and evading wearing a ski mask. Exonerate these officers and shut the city down with Marshall law.
Clearly shows him point a firearm FIRST in 2 different videos what do you expect the law to do pull a taser???? 🤡🤡🤡
Comments / 13