Akron, OH

Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron, Ohio, is under a state of emergency and mandatory curfew following days...

Comments

Charles Mann
2d ago

The car was in a high-speed chase the day before, got into another high-speed chase the next day, shot at the police while pursued. We call this an expected outcome

22
dividedTHEYshallFALL
2d ago

An excuse to steal and destroy. This was a justifiable police shooting of someone armed and evading wearing a ski mask. Exonerate these officers and shut the city down with Marshall law.

10
Richard Moore
2d ago

Clearly shows him point a firearm FIRST in 2 different videos what do you expect the law to do pull a taser???? 🤡🤡🤡

10
 

NBC4 Columbus

Video shows Akron police officer punching protester

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 has confirmed a use of force investigation will be launched after video surfaced of an Akron police officer punching a protester. The incident happened Wednesday night. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX 8 with the video. We’ve learned the protester in the video is Michael Harris, of North Carolina. The 37-year-old was one of 7 people arrested in Akron protests Wednesday.
AKRON, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC News

Ex-Cleveland officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice will resign from Pennsylvania department, attorney says

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, will resign from a Pennsylvania police department after his hiring sparked outrage, his attorney said. Steve Hazlett, the president of the Tioga Borough Council in Pennsylvania, announced Loehmann's hiring Tuesday, posting a Facebook picture of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening. According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC News

State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shooting

A state of emergency is now declared in Akron, Ohio after protesters took to the streets over a fatal police shooting. The city released body camera footage of the moment eight officers unleashed a barrage of bullets on one 25-year-old man who was unarmed. Many are protesting and demanding justice for Jayland Walker, the victim. Authorities say that Walker had roughly 60 wounds on his body.July 5, 2022.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

YPD needs prisoner van for unruly suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail. Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

