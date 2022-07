Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) had been previously linked to a cruiserweight battle against Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) on the Aug. 6 pay-per-view boxing event in New York. In June, however, Fury found that he was not allowed to enter the U.S. due to his ties to notorious crime boss Daniel Kinahan and the Kinahan Cartel, and he has been forced out of the fight for these reasons. In his stead, according to ESPN on Thursday, will be Hasim Rahman Jr., a professional boxer with a 12-1 record sporting six knockouts. The fight will now be contested at 200 pounds, and it has been scheduled for eight rounds.

