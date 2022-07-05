Assisted living project receives funding

WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Assisted Living and Memory Care project was recently awarded an additional $1.4 million through the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Housing Trust Fund, helping to close what was previously a $3.25 million funding gap. The funding increase brings developer of the...
The Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to increase the salary of CEO and General Manager Lena Wittler from $267,000 to $292,000. The increase went into effect on July 1 and was voted on after the board reviewed Wittler’s performance, stated a news release. A car allowance...
In Arbor Lodge at 7155 N. Greenwich Ave., Joseph Morefield has permission to deconstruct a detached garage with carport built in 1916. A request is under review to adjust a lot line to the north by just over 22 feet to create two tracts. In Concordia at 6336 and 6342...
The number of people experiencing homelessness has risen in some Southwest Washington counties and fallen in others, according to the first official headcount in two years. Clark County is home to 1,197 people experiencing homelessness, which is 281 more individuals counted than in 2020. Lewis and Cowlitz counties counted 120 and 271 people, respectively, down from 142 and 328 people in the previous assessment.
People in seven Washington counties should wear masks indoors and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These counties include Grays Harbor, Thurston, Clark, Grant, Adams, Spokane and Walla Walla. The CDC's most recent COVID-19 community levels were calculated Thursday using data from...
The Vancouver City Council in June approved the Broadway Plan, culminating four years of work with nearly 30 amendments added to the final iteration. “The plan is still grounded on the basis of adding significantly more housing — especially affordable housing — and employment spaces surrounding the future SkyTrain Millennium Line Broadway Extension reaching Arbutus, enough to accommodate 50,000 additional residents and 40,000 jobs over three decades,” reports Kenneth Chan for Daily Hive. “But the framework of getting there — creating a second city centre, effectively expanding downtown Vancouver southwards — has been greatly altered due to city council’s desire to achieve a greater balance with mitigating the impact on existing residents and improving livability.”
Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
More than 20 college students kneeled in the warm July heat, sifting through small square holes in the freshly dug ground on the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, searching for nails, ceramic remnants and other relics from the past. It's week two of the annual Public Archaeology Field School. Katie...
A Washington state House candidate who ran in a district using a friend’s address will remain on the primary ballot, despite an official ruling saying he wouldn’t have been an eligible voter there. On Friday, election officials ruled that “clear and compelling evidence” supported overturning retired airline pilot...
Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s show, OPB political reporters Dirk VanderHart and Rebecca Ellis look at ballot measures that would expand who can vote in Multnomah County and make GOP state legislators pay for walking out of Salem.
(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks once again required in 2 Portland-area school districts.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's crime and homeless crisis are affecting the city's real estate market. Office buildings in downtown Portland are going on the market at an alarming rate. “It felt like a punch in the gut,” said Todd Gooding, president of ScanlanKemperBard Companies (SKB), which invests in commercial...
While the city of Portland faces growing opposition to its charter reform efforts (see this week’s cover story), Multnomah County has chosen a different path to charter reform. Rather than combining proposed changes into one big question for voters, as the city reform panel has done, the county’s Charter...
Masks are required in Gresham-Barlow schools and facilities beginning July 5. Due to Multnomah County reaching a high COVID-19 community risk level, the Gresham-Barlow School District will require masks in its schools and facilities. The CDC's community risk framework recommends indoor masking at the high-risk level. Gresham-Barlow School District's mask...
The Coast Guard has told Oregon and Washington that a new I-5 bridge must have a 178-foot vertical clearance for river navigation–vastly higher than the 116-foot clearance the state’s have proposed. A fixed span with that clearance would be prohibitively expensive and would have to be huge–nearly 2...
Like a lot of Portlanders, Ryan Buchanan loves his city—and hates how it’s governed. He feels defeated by what he sees in Northwest Portland, where he will soon move his digital marketing firm: trash, tents, political feuds and seemingly no progress. “I’ve been to a bunch of other...
Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
A road grade of 3.99% is required to build a new Interstate 5 bridge that stands 115 feet above the Columbia River, according to estimates produced by Oregon and Washington officials in 2012. Architects of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program confirmed to WW last week that they’re considering a bridge roughly that steep.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is impacting pet owners in the Portland area, raising the cost of feeding and caring for four-legged family members. Nationally, pet product costs have risen an average of 8.3% from a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and pet service and care costs are up 7.8%.
