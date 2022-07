(PRESS RELEASE)ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Pet Advocacy Network invites the responsible pet care community to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill at the Fifth Annual Pet Care Community D.C. Fly-In on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event brings together people involved in pet care with their elected officials during a day of scheduled meetings to talk about issues related to pets, pet care and the human-animal bond.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO