TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — After an I-Team 8 investigation, the Trafalgar utility supervisor resigned Tuesday, and the Town Council next week will have a special meeting. Water in this part of the Indiana, south of Indianapolis in Johnson County, is a big deal. Not everyone has city water or a well, and they depend upon commercial water haulers for their water. I-Team 8 on Thursday ran into one of the haulers, who says the town is charging people different rates.

TRAFALGAR, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO