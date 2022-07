DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County’s District Attorney Fran Chardo is warning residents of a new scam that has been occurring throughout the county. Scammers are contacting county residents with a claim that they owe money following a failure to appear for a grand jury proceeding. The scammer will often use names of actual Dauphin County officials, such as judges, the sheriff, and the district attorney.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO