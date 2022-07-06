ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

U.S. Army veteran bikes for veteran suicide awareness

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqWFb_0gVsktST00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A U.S. Army veteran and his six-month old pup made a pit stop in Huntsville Tuesday during his four-month electric bike ride across the country.

David Childress, who served in the 82nd Airborne, is biking across the states with the goal of raising awareness of veteran suicide and how Wolfdogs help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Lemond Burns, man accused in 2021 shooting death, appears in court

Childress started on May 12 in Fort Myers, Fla., and rides around 20 miles per day. Huntsville non-profit Still Serving Veterans sponsored a hotel room and a hot meal for Childress while in town.

“We were the first stop on the way and he was happy to grab a bed, and to spend some time with other veterans today,” said Janet Page, the marketing director for Still Serving Veterans.

Childress joined the military in 2001. He was medically discharged from the Army in 2005, leaving him in a dark place, but with the help of “Mattersville,” he found hope.

“It’s a pack mentality,” Childress said. “It’s just like your military family. You’re able to be a cog in the system, able to do your part.”

What is BookTok? Here are the best books according to TikTok

The Colorado-based non-profit helps veterans combat homelessness, PTSD, and suicide through its Heroes and Hybrids program.

“Going through all I’ve gone through in life and all the punishment that I’ve given myself, I realized I needed to shake off that blame and shame a long time ago,” Childress told News 19. “I’m glad I didn’t because it made me stronger over the years.”

His final stop will be in Oregon. Childress says he hopes to make it there by September 11 in honor of those lost on the tragic day.

You can follow him here and provide support to open the sanctuary to the public here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theredstonerocket.com

Mission accomplished: Community builds home for hero

ATHENS – It’s out of the ordinary when a couple get a new home and it’s called “the love story of all time.”. And it’s out of the ordinary when country music star Lee Greenwood sings for you – at your new home. But...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Oregon State
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Us Army#Suicide Awareness#U S Army#The 82nd Airborne#Still Serving Veterans#Tiktok
AL.com

Man who confessed to 1995 Alabama murder after 25 years dies before trial

A Trinity man who in November 2020 confessed to a 1995 homicide died before being arraigned for murder, according to a court document filed this week. Johnny Dwight Whited, 55, was terminally ill when he confessed, according to Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam. Whited’s lawyer, Griff Belser, said his client had lung cancer and he believes that was the cause of death. He died June 27, according an order filed Sunday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell dismissing the charge.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
PTSD
themadisonrecord.com

U.S. Postal Service to host job fairs on July 8 and 9

The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in multiple locations on Friday, July 8, and in Huntsville on July 9. Postal officials will be onsite to answer employment questions and to assist candidates with the application process between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at each of these locations.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Developers break ground on new 'live' and 'stay' hotel in Huntsville

Developers have broken ground on a new hotel brand coming to Huntsville. Called WaterWalk, it is located at 1550 Perimeter Parkway NW near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive. The 126-room building is set to open in fall 2023. The concept offers both “Live” and “Stay” options...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uschamber.com

A “Strong” Candidate for Alabama’s 5th District

In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies train for active shooter situation

Every parent saw the tragedy unfold out of Uvalde, Texas as 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School. Most of them were left wondering how their child will be safe when they go back to school in August. This week, the Morgan County...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Job seekers invited to ReLaunch Career Fair on July 18 & 19 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is collaborating with the local Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, local nonprofits, and community agencies to help bridge the gap between the under-resourced job seeker and our employers. The ReLaunch Career Fair will provide opportunities for individuals who are changing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy