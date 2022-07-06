Kid Cudi To Add ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ On Streaming Platforms
Kid Cudi has announced that his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi is set to hit streaming platforms this summer. The acclaimed project was initially released in 2008 and helped push the Cleveland-bred rapper into global stardom. On the July 4th holiday, the rapper took to Twitter to update his fans and followers on the release of the fan-favorite project.
“‘A Kid Named Cudi’ dropped July 17th, 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro,” he explained.
He confirmed to one fan that the mixtape would also be pressed on vinyl.
An additional tweet also shared the release date as July 15th and provided information on The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, a best of project, set to be released on July 8th. Cudi promised the album artwork as well as a tracklist for this project later this week.
Kid Cudi’s year is shaping up to be a busy one. Beyond the release of his past records, the rapper has a new series coming soon. Entergalactic, created by Cudi in partnership with Kenya Barris, is set to debut on Netflix on September 30th along with a new album of the same name.
Kid Cudi also recently announced the international The To The Moon World Tour featuring Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake. View the tour dates below.
To The Moon Tour Dates
Tue Aug 16, 2022: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
Thu Aug 18, 2022: Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri Aug 19, 2022: Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Aug 21, 2022: Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
Tue Aug 23, 2022: San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena
Wed Aug 24, 2022: Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum
Thu Aug 25, 2022 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
Sat Aug 27, 2022: Denver, CO at Ball Arena
Tue Aug 30, 2022: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
Wed Aug 31, 2022: Austin, TX at Moody Center
Thu Sep 1, 2022: Houston, TX at Toyota Center
Sun Sep 4, 2022: Miami, FL at FTX Arena
Tue Sep 6, 2022: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 8, 2022: Washington DC at Capital One Arena
Fri Sep 9, 2022: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
Sat Sep 10, 2022: Boston, MA at TD Garden
Mon Sep 12, 2022: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
Wed Sep 14, 2022: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 16, 2022: Chicago, IL at United Center
Sat Sep 17, 2022: Cleveland, OH at Moon Man’s Landing
Tue Oct 17, 2022: Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu PIT
Sat Nov 12, 2022: Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall
Sun Nov 13, 2022: Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live
Tue Nov 15, 2022: London, UK at The O2
Thu Nov 17, 2022: Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12
Sun Nov 20, 2022: Paris, France at Zenith
Tue Nov 22, 2022: Milan, Italy at Fabrique
