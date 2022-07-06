ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kid Cudi To Add ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ On Streaming Platforms

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Km2UD_0gVsksZk00
Kid Cudi attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kid Cudi has announced that his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi is set to hit streaming platforms this summer. The acclaimed project was initially released in 2008 and helped push the Cleveland-bred rapper into global stardom. On the July 4th holiday, the rapper took to Twitter to update his fans and followers on the release of the fan-favorite project.

“‘A Kid Named Cudi’ dropped July 17th, 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro,” he explained.

He confirmed to one fan that the mixtape would also be pressed on vinyl.

An additional tweet also shared the release date as July 15th and provided information on The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, a best of project, set to be released on July 8th. Cudi promised the album artwork as well as a tracklist for this project later this week.

Kid Cudi’s year is shaping up to be a busy one. Beyond the release of his past records, the rapper has a new series coming soon. Entergalactic, created by Cudi in partnership with Kenya Barris, is set to debut on Netflix on September 30th along with a new album of the same name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEzdT_0gVsksZk00
Kid Cudi attends the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kid Cudi also recently announced the international The To The Moon World Tour featuring Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake. View the tour dates below.

To The Moon Tour Dates

Tue Aug 16, 2022: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Thu Aug 18, 2022: Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri Aug 19, 2022: Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 21, 2022: Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

Tue Aug 23, 2022: San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

Wed Aug 24, 2022: Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum

Thu Aug 25, 2022 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Sat Aug 27, 2022: Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Tue Aug 30, 2022: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Wed Aug 31, 2022: Austin, TX at Moody Center

Thu Sep 1, 2022: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Sun Sep 4, 2022: Miami, FL at FTX Arena

Tue Sep 6, 2022: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 8, 2022: Washington DC at Capital One Arena

Fri Sep 9, 2022: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 10, 2022: Boston, MA at TD Garden

Mon Sep 12, 2022: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Wed Sep 14, 2022: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 16, 2022: Chicago, IL at United Center

Sat Sep 17, 2022: Cleveland, OH at Moon Man’s Landing

Tue Oct 17, 2022: Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu PIT

Sat Nov 12, 2022: Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

Sun Nov 13, 2022: Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

Tue Nov 15, 2022: London, UK at The O2

Thu Nov 17, 2022: Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12

Sun Nov 20, 2022: Paris, France at Zenith

Tue Nov 22, 2022: Milan, Italy at Fabrique

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

City Girls And Usher Hit The Roller Rink In “Good Love” Video

Click here to read the full article. Rap duo City Girls have issued a new song “Good Love” featuring R&B veteran Usher. The trio teased the song on social media ahead of its official release. The Daps-directed music video takes viewers to the Cascades skating rink in Usher’s native hometown of Atlanta. Joined by skaters from the Rockafeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, Ursher, JT, and Yung Miami party it up with friends and have a good time.More from VIBE.comCity Girls Debut "Top Notch" Music Video Featuring Fivio ForeignUsher Breathes New Life Into His Classics On 'Tiny Desk'ESSENCE Festival Performances...
MUSIC
Vibe

Babyface To Release ‘Girls’ Night Out’ Album Featuring Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, And More

Click here to read the full article. Following the arrival of his Ella Mai-assisted single, “Keeps On Fallin’,” Babyface announces this new album, Girls’ Night Out is coming this Fall. Described as “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between,” the album will feature some of R&B’s top female acts including Mai, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Doechii, and more. This marks his first full-length release since signing to Capitol Records.More from VIBE.comElla Mai Enlists Babyface And Roddy Ricch For BET Awards PerformanceDoechii Shuts Down 2022 BET Awards With A "Crazy" Yet "Persuasive" PerformanceBabyface Enlists Ella Mai...
MUSIC
Vibe

Wiz Khalifa Partners With Red Light Holland For New Wellness Brand Mistercap Magic Truffles

Click here to read the full article. Wiz Khalifa has a new brand. In partnership with Canadian-based company Red Light Holland, the rapper is set to launch Mistercap Magic Truffles, a naturally occurring psilocybin, and mushroom wellness brand. According to a press release, Mistercap products will be produced and distributed by Red Light Holland. The Pittsburgh rapper will not only market the brand to his followers and fans but also help spread an aligned view with the company on affordable and equitable access for naturally occurring psilocybin with education, information, and responsible use messages. More from VIBE.comWiz Khalifa’s Mixtape ‘Taylor...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Kid Cudi Delivers New Song "love." on 'The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol. 1)'

Kid Cudi has released Vol. 1 of his greatest hits album The Boy Who Flew To The Moon, along with a brand new cut entitled “love.”. Clocking in at approximately an hour and 20 minutes, the 18-track project is a testament to the longevity of Cudder’s musical career as it features some of his biggest hits from the past 14 years, including “Day ‘N’ Nite,” “Pursuit of Happiness,” “Mr. Rager,” “Unf*ckwitable,” “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven,” “Surfin’” and “Tequila Shots.” Meanwhile, the previously-unreleased track “love.” hears production work from Dot Da Genius and Cudi himself, but is unclear if this is a cut recorded from a while back.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Cudi
Person
Don Toliver
Person
Kid Cudi
Vibe

Watch Denzel Curry Perform On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Curry delivered a performance of tracks from his latest project, Melt My Eyez Meet Your Future, on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert for their Black Music Month showcase.  After returning to their original D.C. office from a two-year Covid-hiatus, NPR enlisted the Florida rapper as the next artist for their Black Music Month showcase. Performing album cuts such as “Melt Session #1,” “Walkin,” and “Troubles,” Curry was joined by his friend and DJ, DJ POSHtronaut, and the Cold-Blooded Soul Band, bringing another element to the rapper’s charismatic creations. More from VIBE.comThe Game Declares Himself "The Best Rapper Alive"Black...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Russ Drops “Paddington Freestyle” And Video: Watch

Russ is continuing his tradition of dropping consistent music. This time around, he brings us his “Paddington Freestyle” inspired by the 2014 children’s film Paddington Bear. After hearing a unique sound while watching the movie, Russ decided to eject the tone for his own beat and share...
MUSIC
Vibe

Ne-Yo Drops Spike Tey-Directed Visual For “You Got The Body”

Click here to read the full article. Ne-Yo has declared his new single a joint for strip clubs and released an accompanying sultry video for “You Got The Body.” Directed by Teyana Taylor a.k.a. Spike Tey, the hypnotic visual invites viewers into the world where women catwalk on the ceiling, have the upper-body strength of an athlete, embody the grace of a dancer, and the flexibility of a gymnast. Dripped in Lace By Tanaya—the custom jewelry by Los Angeles-based designer and model Tanaya Henry, the women featured in the visual (including Henry herself) bend, twerk, and seduce onlookers in an alluring...
MUSIC
Vibe

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Glorified Mass Murder In His Music Videos

Click here to read the full article. The suspect arrested in connection to the mass shooting that killed six people and injured at least 38 others in the suburban neighborhood of Chicago is also an aspiring rapper with a history of glorifying mass murder in his music videos, NBC News reports. On Monday evening (July 4), hours after the Highland Park, Ill. shooting, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was apprehended and taken into custody following a short pursuit. Authorities have voiced their belief that Crimo III was behind the brazen attack and alluded to a “significant amount of digital evidence”...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Atlanta#Wells Fargo Center#Washington Dc#The Chosen One
Vibe

Joey Bada$$ Goes Retro In “Where I Belong Music” Video

Click here to read the full article. Joey Bada$$ drops the music video for his latest track, “Where I Belong,” a song set to appear on his long-awaited album, 2000. The “Where I Belong” video sees the Brooklyn rhymer returning to his roots in Flatbush, where his career began. Throughout the two-minute video, Joey visits his local skatepark, a skatepark that he used to frequent a decade ago, spits a couple of bars at his mom’s old apartment, and poses with a new car—one that seems to represent how far Bada$$ has come since his humble Pro Era days.More from VIBE.comJoey...
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Stream Westside Gunn’s New Project ‘Peace ‘Fly’ God’

Following weeks of anticipation, Westside Gunn has finally unleashed Peace “Fly” God—his first solo effort since 2021’s double album, HWH8: Sincerely Adolf. The Griselda rapper initially planned to drop the project during Paris Fashion Week last month, but was forced to postpone it due to time constraints: “PEACE ‘FLY’ GOD droppin,” he wrote via Instagram on June 24.” I promise u. I’m just fuckin Paris up and I haven’t had time to mix and master in the states yet, but I’m a drop this song in the next few days to hold y’all over.”
MUSIC
Vibe

Usher Breathes New Life Into His Classics On ‘Tiny Desk’

Click here to read the full article. “I’m just hoping to really have fun today with this office party we’re having,” Usher joked as he opened up his first Tiny Desk performance and last of NPR’s Black Music Month series. After introducing his band and supporting vocalists, Eric Bellinger and Vedo, he jumped into a jazzy acoustic version of his 1997 classic, “You Make Me Wanna.” Immediately following, Ursher brought the “Superstar Challenge” from They Have The Range to an intimate tone with Bellinger setting the scene with his on-key falsetto, especially with the way the men of R&B have been...
MUSIC
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Collaborates With Rap Snacks For Signature “Barbie-Que” Flavor

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj has secured yet another partnership on the business side of her career, this time collaborating with the Hip-Hop inspired snack brand, Rap Snacks. According to People, Minaj partnered with Rap Snacks to release her signature flavor of chips aptly named “Barbie-Que” Honey Truffle Chips. The chip’s flavor’s name nods to the rapper’s “Barbie” nickname and the name of her beloved fanbase, the “Barbz.”More from VIBE.comESSENCE Festival Performances And Programming To Livestream On HuluRolling Loud New York Returns With Nicki Minaj, Future, And A$AP Rocky As HeadlinersLL Cool J To Perform At 2022...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Nas And Jadakiss Perform “Made You Look (Remix)” For First Time In Over A Decade

Click here to read the full article. Nas gave fans at The Fillmore in New Orleans a special treat this past weekend, as the rap legend brought out longtime collaborator Jadakiss for a rare performance of Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix),” which the Yonkers native appeared on two decades ago. Pulling the move during his co-headlining concert with the City Girls on Sunday night (July 3), the performance marked the first time Nas had shared the stage with Jada in a decade, making it a monumental occasion not only for those in attendance but the two New Yorkers themselves. Following...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Netflix’s ‘Afrobeats: The Backstory’ Spotlights The African Genre’s Evolution

Click here to read the full article. The genre of afrobeats has skyrocketed in popularity over the past five years. Famous afrobeats artists like Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Sarkodie, and more have brought the West African musical art to the masses. The genre has since become a global phenomenon, with international artists like Drake tapping into the market for inspiration. Now, Netflix is bringing the genre’s history to their streaming platform with a documentary series called Afrobeats: The Backstory.  Netflix’s Afrobeats: The Backstory made its debut on the streaming giant’s platform on Wednesday (June 29). Detailing its humble beginnings as a branch of Fela...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Kanye West Sued Over ‘Donda 2’ House Music Sample

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West loves a good sample, but now, the artist and producer is being sued for the unapproved use of a track. On Wednesday (June 29), a U.S. District Court in New York received a claim stating that West’s Donda 2 album included an unauthorized sample of a song by Chicago House musician Marshall Jefferson. It is alleged that the Chi-town home hero used Jefferson’s 1986 hit “Move Your Body” on the track “Flowers” without proper compensation. More from VIBE.comAn Inside Look Of Kanye West's 'Donda 2' Live Experience: PhotosKanye West Demands Conversation...
MUSIC
Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Announces The Black Effect Podcast Festival With iHeartMedia

Click here to read the full article. Radio personality, TV host, author, and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is stepping into the production world as he has announced his first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, geared by iHeartMedia. The Black Effect Podcast Festival will take place on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Aiming to magnify Black voices in the podcast space, Charlamagne along with popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network, will spend the day recording live podcast recordings and discussions from the event. Comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1’s DJ Nyla Symone...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Brent Faiyaz Shares "Wasteland" Ft. Drake, Alicia Keys, The Neptunes & Tyler, The Creator

It's been some time since we're been blessed with a full body of work from Brent Faiyaz, but he has satisfied his fans' ongoing questions about a new album by dropping Wasteland. The 26-year-old singer had social media talking when he first announced the arrival of this record as people teased that they were ready for more toxic love jams from Faiyaz for their summer playlists. Wasteland is finally on streaming services, and during a recent sit-down with Vogue, Faiyaz spoke about the inspiration behind the record.
MUSIC
Vibe

Pete Rock Slams Diddy For Calling Bobby Brown “Chocolate Boy Wonder”

Click here to read the full article. When Diddy accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award—presented by Babyface and Kanye West—at the 2022 BET Awards this past Sunday, his animated speech was full of gratitude and specific thank-yous to those who’ve influenced his personal and professional life. One of those people was Bobby Brown, much to the surprise of some. Diddy stated, “I gotta thank the King, Bobby Brown […] He was the first chocolate boy wonder. He gave me a lot of confidence. Sometimes you don’t know the people you touch and Bobby, you touched me and I love you.”More from VIBE.comSpotemGottem...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lizzo Says Beyoncé Brought Her Out Of Depression On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Click here to read the full article. During the latest segment of The Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke,” Lizzo and James Corden dived into some of her biggest hits like “Good as Hell,” “Truth Hurts” and “Juice,” all while going for a ride around Los Angeles. During the entertaining drive, the singer-songwriter talked about various topics including how she got her nickname “Lizzo,” where her love for playing the flute came from, as well as how Beyoncè’s music helped her break through her shyness and depression.More from VIBE.comLizzo Opens Up 2022 BET Awards With "About Damn Time" PerformanceAzealia Banks Wants "Horrible" Mashups Of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy