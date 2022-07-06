Kid Cudi To Add ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ On Streaming Platforms

Kid Cudi attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kid Cudi has announced that his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi is set to hit streaming platforms this summer. The acclaimed project was initially released in 2008 and helped push the Cleveland-bred rapper into global stardom. On the July 4th holiday, the rapper took to Twitter to update his fans and followers on the release of the fan-favorite project.

“‘A Kid Named Cudi’ dropped July 17th, 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro,” he explained.

He confirmed to one fan that the mixtape would also be pressed on vinyl.

An additional tweet also shared the release date as July 15th and provided information on The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, a best of project, set to be released on July 8th. Cudi promised the album artwork as well as a tracklist for this project later this week.

Kid Cudi’s year is shaping up to be a busy one. Beyond the release of his past records, the rapper has a new series coming soon. Entergalactic, created by Cudi in partnership with Kenya Barris, is set to debut on Netflix on September 30th along with a new album of the same name.

Kid Cudi attends the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kid Cudi also recently announced the international The To The Moon World Tour featuring Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake. View the tour dates below.

To The Moon Tour Dates

Tue Aug 16, 2022: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Thu Aug 18, 2022: Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Fri Aug 19, 2022: Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 21, 2022: Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

Tue Aug 23, 2022: San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

Wed Aug 24, 2022: Los Angeles, CA at The Kia Forum

Thu Aug 25, 2022 — Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Sat Aug 27, 2022: Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Tue Aug 30, 2022: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Wed Aug 31, 2022: Austin, TX at Moody Center

Thu Sep 1, 2022: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Sun Sep 4, 2022: Miami, FL at FTX Arena

Tue Sep 6, 2022: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 8, 2022: Washington DC at Capital One Arena

Fri Sep 9, 2022: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 10, 2022: Boston, MA at TD Garden

Mon Sep 12, 2022: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Wed Sep 14, 2022: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 16, 2022: Chicago, IL at United Center

Sat Sep 17, 2022: Cleveland, OH at Moon Man’s Landing

Tue Oct 17, 2022: Tokyo, Japan at Toyosu PIT

Sat Nov 12, 2022: Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

Sun Nov 13, 2022: Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

Tue Nov 15, 2022: London, UK at The O2

Thu Nov 17, 2022: Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12

Sun Nov 20, 2022: Paris, France at Zenith

Tue Nov 22, 2022: Milan, Italy at Fabrique