Keegan Murray leads his Sacramento Kings to a 3-0 record at California Classic

Chamath Palihapitiya announced that he sold the last chunk of his minority stake in the Golden State Warriors, which the billionaire venture capitalist had owned since 2011. “I’m grateful for having been part of one of the greatest teams in history,” Palihapitiya wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Winning culture is contagious, and this team has reinforced many of my existing beliefs, but also challenged me to change my mind on some others.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO