Sacramento, CA

Keegan Murray leads his Sacramento Kings to a 3-0 record at California Classic

FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) – Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray talks about Tuesday’s 87-75 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to complete the California Classic in San Francisco, the chemistry that has improved by Sacramento going 3-0 at Chase Center, his own performances through three games and looking forward to more Summer League games later in the week in Las Vegas.

