Hoke County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Hoke by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 00:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CUMBERLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT, NORTHERN SAMPSON AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, with light to moderate rain ongoing. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, however there may be lingering water on roadways, as well as full ditches and rises on area creeks and streams. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near creeks and streams.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

