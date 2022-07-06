Special Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO