Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cass, Clarke, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nodaway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas, including the following counties, Atchison KS and Doniphan. Portions of northwest Missouri, including the following counties, Andrew, Buchanan, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Joseph, Atchison, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Stanberry, Mound City, Maysville, Highland, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, King City, Oregon, Agency, Union Star, Maitland, Amazonia, Rushville and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO