ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Moore, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 00:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CUMBERLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT, NORTHERN SAMPSON AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, with light to moderate rain ongoing. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, however there may be lingering water on roadways, as well as full ditches and rises on area creeks and streams. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near creeks and streams.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Vance; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Vance County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Northeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, Kittrell, Rolesville and Youngsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy