Mills County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Mills, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nemaha, Richardson and east central Pawnee Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1201 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Humboldt, or 11 miles east of Pawnee City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dawson around 1210 AM CDT. Stella around 1215 AM CDT. Verdon and Salem around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Shubert and Falls City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nodaway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas, including the following counties, Atchison KS and Doniphan. Portions of northwest Missouri, including the following counties, Andrew, Buchanan, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Joseph, Atchison, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Stanberry, Mound City, Maysville, Highland, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, King City, Oregon, Agency, Union Star, Maitland, Amazonia, Rushville and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Cass; Colfax; Dodge; Douglas; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUTLER CASS COLFAX DODGE DOUGLAS PLATTE SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON
BUTLER COUNTY, NE

