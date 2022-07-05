ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Andretti calls team's Mid-Ohio mayhem 'disappointing', 'unacceptable'

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
Michael Andretti called Andretti Autosport's series of teammate-on-teammate on-track contact and off-track name-calling "disappointing and unacceptable" in a statement provided to IndyStar.

Sunday's 80-lap thriller at Mid-Ohio will long be remembered for Andretti Autosport's infighting , a storyline that erupted with 25 laps to go and continued well after the checkered flag fell, instead of Scott McLaughlin's second win of 2022.

"Our race results at Mid-Ohio did not go as planned. Sunday's display was disappointing and unacceptable and not the way we operate -- on or off the track," Andretti said in the statement. "Racing is a passionate sport, and we have four highly-competitive drivers; however, we are one team at Andretti, and our drivers need to remember that we expect them to work together for the betterment of the team.

"That's the way it will be going forward."

Among the incidents:

>> Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean shared contact during a Lap 57 restart in Turn 2, with the latter on the softer red tires trying to make a move around the outside. Though unsuccessful, with Rossi forcing him into the grass, Grosjean attempted the same move in the same spot the following lap. The wheel-to-wheel contact knocked the steering wheel from Rossi's hands, forcing him to miss the apex and directing both cars well off-track. Grosjean's No. 28 Honda stopped only after it slid into the tire barrier, and he had to be towed out by the AMR Safety Team and fell a lap down.

>> A couple laps later during the caution for Grosjean's stall, Rossi notably swerved into the side of Grosjean, initiating additional unnecessary contact -- which he summed up post-race as "just a racing incident."

>> On Lap 64, Grosjean slid into Colton Herta on the inside in Turn 2 and pushed the No. 26 Honda well wide and into the grass -- a move the Swiss-born Frenchman took blame for after the race, saying he misjudged the move.

>> On Lap 70, Rossi ran straight through the apex in Turn 6, running rookie Devlin DeFrancesco off-track.

>> Two laps later, with Grosjean a lap down and his three teammates just in front or behind, the driver was ordered over the radio to block approaching traffic for the others to gain positions -- a responsibility that, at least when it came to Rossi, Grosjean thoroughly denounced. "Rossi put me into the wall, so I'm not going to protect him," he said on the radio, to which a team member responded, "Rossi is not a lap down, remember? You are."

>> Around the same time, Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards was heard on DeFranesco's radio (he serves as the strategist for the No. 29) telling the team's youngest driver not to challenge Grosjean for a spot on-track because the latter was a lap down -- even though logic would say the No. 29 should've been allowed to pass with ease. "Let him go. He's a lap down on reds ... and being a (expletive)," Edwards was heard saying of Grosjean on the radio.

>> Grosjean was ordered to take the checkered flag in pitlane, meaning he dipped into pitlane. crossed the finish line there and brought his car to a stop in his pit box, rather than taking the customary cooldown lap. He was then told to head straight to the team's transporters, where Andretti had called for an emergency team meeting.

>> After the meeting, Grosjean was permitted to speak to a small pool of reporters for just over a minute before team PR hastily pulled him away. During that period, he called Rossi "an absolute idiot" twice.

>> Minutes later, outside the team's hospitality tent, Andretti left a short exclusive interview with IndyStar to have an animated discussion with Rossi's father (and business manager) Pieter Rossi. While shooting video of the incident taking place in plain-view of the fans walking to the exits, a member of Andretti Autosport's PR team approached IndyStar and demanded the video be deleted. The team has since acknowledged the demand was a mistake.

'It all came to a head today': Inside Andretti Autosport's public feud at Mid-Ohio

'He's an absolute idiot': Grosjean lashes out at teammate Rossi for Mid-Ohio contact

The root of all of it, Andretti told IndyStar immediately following the race , were "personalities not getting along" behind the scenes -- an issue, he acknowledged, that didn't suddenly occur at Mid-Ohio.

"It's not just today," Andretti said, "but it all came to a head today."

He delivered what he called "not a happy message" to the team in the transporter, a dressing-down which Grosjean applauded the team owner and his race strategist for. "It wasn't pleasant, but it's good that he did, and I understand that he's frustrated and not happy with us."

Herta started 3rd and ran in the top-4 for more than the first half of the race, until a communication error saw him not pit with the bulk of the field as Tatiana Calderon's car stalled on Lap 53, leading to an eventual yellow within the second pit window. He led the race briefly, until a the caution for Rossi and Grosjean's contact soon after saw him pit and drop to 18th. Herta finished 15th, best on the team. He was followed by DeFrancesco (17th), Rossi (19th) and Grosjean (21st).

Though IndyCar is off this week before heading to Toronto for the July 15-17 race weekend, Andretti Autosport is scheduled to test together Thursday at Iowa Speedway.

Email IndyStar motor sports reporter Nathan Brown at nlbrown@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter: @By_NathanBrown .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Andretti calls team's Mid-Ohio mayhem 'disappointing', 'unacceptable'

