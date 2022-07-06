ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkD7T_0gVsjuNP00
California Wildfires A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers) by Tuesday.

“The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, Redman said. All were later safely evacuated.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

More than 100 fire engines, 1,200 firefighters and 14 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams "are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Pine Tree

Electra Fire Update, 4,272 Acres, 40% Contained, 1,886 Personnel

Amador & Calaveras Counties, CA…Fire behavior moderated overnight due to increased humidity. Several small spot fires were detected and mitigated with the support of intel platforms and night-flying helicopter operations. Firefighters continue strengthening control lines and mopping-up hot spots. Electra Incident Update AM 7.7. RESOURCES ASSIGNED. Engines: 168. Water...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Jumps To 60%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 9:36 p.m. Cal Fire said containment of the Electra Fire jumped to 60% over the course of the day while the total acreage burned remained at 4,272. Nearly 900 structures remain threatened by the fire. Cal Fire said increased smoke activity is to be expected in the areas north of Robinson Ranch at the intersection of Highway 26 and Ponderosa Road as previously unburned vegetation is expected to catch fire. Though, state fire officials said they do nnot expect any major issues to come of that. 7:41...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Electra Fire maps | Updates, evacuations and road closures

JACKSON, Calif. — Activity for the Electra Fire was moderate overnight because of humidity. Firefighters continued mopping up hotspots into Thursday. Some evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings on Wednesday. "All residents along Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road within this area are clear to return home. The evacuation...
JACKSON, CA
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Forest Fire#The Electra Fire
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Residents Evacuated In Electra Fire Rely On Law Enforcement To Protect Homes

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Amador County residents who were evacuated due to the Electra Fire are waiting to return to their homes, but many remain helpless if their homes are targeted by thieves. Steve Lilly and his wife are camping out in their SUV at the Italian Picnic Grounds, along Highway 49 north of Jackson, not knowing how their home in the small town of Clinton has fared in the Electra Fire. “The sheriff’s department, I think they do a pretty good job,” Lilly said. “They have their cars protecting there and their roadblock signs up. If somebody walked in,...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Best Lake In California

California has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Were Some Firefighters Turned Away From Assisting With Electra Fire?

MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Containment has grown on the Electra Fire after it initially tripled in size over a span of 24 hours. One Calaveras fire department was left wondering why they weren’t called up to contribute to firefighting efforts. Bill Wennhold is chief of the Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District. They run five stations that cover 126 acres of steep mountain terrain and they operate 11 pieces of equipment. “We recognize we are always in a high fire danger zone,” Wennhold said. The Butte Fire ripped through their region in 2015 and took out more than 1,100 homes. So when...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Lake Tahoe cove ‘blanketed’ in trash from July 4 crowd

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — More than 300 volunteers, a dive team, and one beach-cleaning robot spread out across five Lake Tahoe beaches on July 5 to tackle trash left behind by holiday visitors. Lake Tahoe is one of the most popular places in Northern California for celebrating the...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy