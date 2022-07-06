ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burn Ban issued in Evansville immediately

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — On July 5, city officials along with other local agencies have decided to issue an Open Burn Ban for Evansville. Officials say low rainfall and dry conditions are the reasons for the ban. The Burn Ban is issued for the city and four miles beyond city limits into Vanderburgh County.

Extreme heat melts away hopes for local food truck event

City officials state the Open Burn Ban will continue until conditions improve. All forms of Open Burning are prohibited, including, but not limited to:

  • Recreational fires
  • Burn Barrels
  • Agricultural and ditch clearing
  • Previously approved Open Burn Variances, and
  • Previously approved Air Curtain Incinerator Permits

The city says the ban does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. The also say any exceptions to the Open Burn Ban must be approved in advance, in writing, by the Director of the EEPA.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re asked to contact the Evansville EPA at (812) 435-6145.

