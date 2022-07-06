Trio accused of throwing fireworks at police vehicles
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Three Calumet City men are accused of throwing fireworks at police vehicles in downtown Chicago during the Fourth of July.
Police say the men — all 19 -years old — threw the “pyrotechnic objects” on the 200 block of North Columbus Drive on Monday.
They were all arrested nearby, authorities say.
Jiovanni Araujo; Yair Cruz-Roman; and Guillermo Mota Jr., are all charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer and other offenses, police said.
All had been expected to appear in court Tuesday. No further information was available.
