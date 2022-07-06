ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe receives $2 million federal grant to build new Austin Street Sewer Lift Station

By Tyler Englander
KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Monroe, La. (KNOE) - Improvements are on the way for West Monroe. The city is getting a $2 million federal economic development grant to build the new Austin Street Sewer Lift Station. “It’s so important because Austin Street Sewer Lift Station is the lift station...

www.knoe.com

