2 Haltom City officers injured during shootout remain hospitalized

Despite repeated 911 calls, police overlooked a classroom when evacuating El Centro College before setting off explosives to kill the suspect. Six years ago today, at the conclusion of a peaceful protest of police killings in other states, gunman Micah Johnson killed five police officers in downtown Dallas. What was never revealed publicly – until now – is that an El Centro professor and five students were trapped in a classroom the entire time, less than 100 feet away from where the gunman had barricaded himself and died when police killed him with explosives. This is their story.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO