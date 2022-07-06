ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

2 Haltom City officers injured during shootout remain hospitalized

By Peyton Yager
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police released updates on the three officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people. Two of the officers remain in the hospital. The third hit by gunfire is recovering at home. Haltom City police say the two officers...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Fundraiser to be held for Haltom City officers injured in shootout

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A benefit event will be held Friday to support the three Haltom City officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people. Corporal Zach Tabler and Officer Jose Avila remain in the hospital. Officer Tim Barton is recovering at home with his family.
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Police respond to arson call in West Plano

Plano Police Department officers responded to a report of arson and four incidents of aggravated assault, according to community crime map data for the week of June 29-July 5. At 9:23 p.m. July 2, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to an arson call at a medical building on the 6400 block of W. Parker Road in West Plano.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
therockwalltimes

Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Rowlett

On 07/04/2022 at about 7:28 p.m. Rowlett Police received a report of 2 injured women at the Valero gas station located at 1600 block of Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, Rockwall Co., Texas. Rowlett Police officers arrived and found a 31 year old female and a 24 year old female (both related to each other) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told responding officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend Keith Richmond (34 years old). Suspect Keith Richmond had fled the scene in a gold vehicle.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

Thursday marks 6 years since 5 officers killed in Downtown Dallas ambush

DALLAS - Five Dallas officers killed in the line of duty on July 7, 2016 were remembered Thursday during a quiet ceremony. It's been six years since Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarripa and DART officer Brent Thompson were killed during a social justice protest in Downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'I'm going to take the bullets': Inside the trapped class as Dallas 7/7 shooting and explosion unfolded

Despite repeated 911 calls, police overlooked a classroom when evacuating El Centro College before setting off explosives to kill the suspect. Six years ago today, at the conclusion of a peaceful protest of police killings in other states, gunman Micah Johnson killed five police officers in downtown Dallas. What was never revealed publicly – until now – is that an El Centro professor and five students were trapped in a classroom the entire time, less than 100 feet away from where the gunman had barricaded himself and died when police killed him with explosives. This is their story.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Woman sentenced to 10 years for fatal DWI wrong-way crash

A woman has pleaded guilty and received her sentence for a wrong-way crash last Thanksgiving that killed a 17-year-old boy in Tarrant County. Benjamin Castenada was driving on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving day when police say he was hit by a car going the wrong the way. Castaneda died, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Noemi Martinez was arrested and charged wtih intoxication manslaughter.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX

