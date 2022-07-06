ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Amber Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Palm Beach County

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl...

Please Lord get the girl back home safe an sound asap I ask your will in the name of Hesus Christ amen.

Florida deputies find missing 81-year-old man alive in pond

An elderly Florida man who went missing in Orange County was found alive by deputies in a retention pond, and the rescue was captured on body camera video. Daniel Waterhouse, 81, was reported missing on June 30 and his family was concerned for his well-being because he left his home without taking his medication.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday evening inside a Port St. Lucie home, authorities said. The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called to a home in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue about 5:45 p.m. for a welfare check after a 911 caller received "concerning information" about two people who live at the property.
54-year-old man accused of filming himself shooting at Coral Springs hospital arrested

MIAMI – The suspect wanted for shooting at a Coral Springs hospital has been arrested.Sami Qureshi, 54, is being charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building and one count of introduction or removal of certain articles.According to Coral Springs PD, it all started on July 2 at 11:55 a.m. when four bullets were fired into the fourth-floor glass window of Broward Health Coral Springs.Detectives, with the help of Broward Health Coral Springs staff, used surveillance video to identify Qureshi.During their investigation, detectives said they then came across social media videos posted by Qureshi, which showed him shooting at different buildings throughout Broward County. In one of the videos, Coral Springs PD said, Qureshi was seen shooting at the hospital from his vehicle.Qureshi was actually arrested by the Sunrise Police Department on unrelated charges on July 5. Coral Springs detectives interviewed Qureshi at the Broward County Jail, where he allegedly confessed to shooting at the hospital.Coral Springs PD said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Amber Alert issued in Texas after two 14-year-old girls are abducted, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday, July 4, in Texas for two 14-year-old girls, officials say. Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross were last seen June 29 in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco in central Texas. The girls were abducted and are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger,” according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Florida Man Has His Hand Blown Off In Fireworks Mishap

It happened in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale area shortly after 1 am on Saturday. "Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks. Speaking with 7News on Saturday night, a witness said the accident happened suddenly. “It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he...
Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police. Lauderhill police spokesperson Maj. Mike Santiago said the girl’s mother was driving along Northwest 56th Avenue from Sunrise Boulevard when she heard a barrage of loud explosions.
