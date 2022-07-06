ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IL

Woman hospitalized after near-drowning in Bellevue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a near-drowning in Bellevue early Tuesday...

Central Illinois Proud

Victim of deadly Bloomington crash identified

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Driver from Normal identified following fatal crash in Bloomington

The McLean County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died after he crashed into a tree while eluding police following another crash moments earlier. Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the driver as Jordan Cason, 22, of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. June 24, hours after the early morning crash in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: ISP trooper crashes into Creve Coeur gas station

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
CREVE COEUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen given 10 years for meth and gun charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty in Peoria homicide case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with First-Degree Murder for the city’s ninth homicide has entered a not guilty plea in the case. Court records indicate 34-year-old Stephen Coaxum’s attorney also entered a not guilty plea to charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Baby burned at fireworks in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. — Chillicothe Police said a 10-month old child was burned by fireworks on Monday night. 25 News said it reportedly happened at the 4th of July fireworks display at Three Sisters Park. There were no details Monday night about how seriously the child was burned. Chillicothe firefighters...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County man arrested for filing a false police report

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police responded to report of a smoke bomb at Washington Walmart

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington police responded to a report of a smoke bomb being set off in the Walmart Supercenter on Freedom Parkway Thursday Morning. A Washington Police Sergeant confirmed that the incident involved juveniles and that no other information is available at this time. This story will...
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Teen seriously injured in rural Knox County crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County teenager reportedly suffered the worst injuries in a crash in Knox County Monday morning. Illinois State Police say a car driven by Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg was northbound near the intersection of Illinois 97 and U.S. 150 in Knox County around 10:45 a.m., failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a car driven by a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood head on.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Coroner: Man likely died instantly in Monday homicide

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner’s Office says the man who died Monday morning likely died instantly. The autopsy on Quinton Maurice Scott, Jr., of Northeast Adams Street, shows he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and likely died instantly.,. Scott was dropped off...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Armed Robbery Reported At Streator Bank

A credit union was reportedly robbed in Streator. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. The message mentioned that a gun was displayed and that the suspect's White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.
STREATOR, IL
hoiabc.com

Bond set for suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bond has been set at $1 million for the woman charged in the city of Peoria’s 11th homicide of the year. Court records show 24-year-old Kaitlyn Taylor is charged with one count of first degree murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Mariah Moss.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man identified in Peoria’s 12th homicide of the year

UPDATE 12:12 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says a juvenile was also taken to the hospital by private vehicle in connection with this incident. The juvenile was shot in the leg. PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The name of a man who was shot and killed early...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle massive fire on the Fourth of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July holiday, battling a fire that damaged several structures. Just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of W. Meadows Pl. and N. Sheridan Rd. for reports of a garage on fire. When they arrived, a...
PEORIA, IL

