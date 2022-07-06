Bella Thorne, 24, and Ryan Eggold, 37, spark dating rumors

Bella Thorne sparked romance rumors with actor Ryan Eggold a month after ending her engagement. Getty Images for Glass House Bra

Bella Thorne and “New Amsterdam” actor Ryan Eggold have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY, on Sunday.

According to Page Six sources, the duo showed up at the hotel and restaurant for a swanky dinner celebrating actress Rosario Dawson’s Aqua x Studio 189 collaboration with Bloomingdale’s.

However, they allegedly never actually made it to their seats.

“They were outside together roaming around for cocktails,” a source told Page Six.

An event organizer confirmed to Page Six that the OnlyFans model and Eggold, who is 13 years older than her, were expected to attend but actually never made it to the sit-down dinner.

Thorne, 24, called off her engagement to ex Benjamin Mascolo in June after being together for three years.

Ryan Eggold has remained low-key with his romances in the past.

As for the actor, 37, he was previously linked to “Twilight” star Ashley Greene and “Today” Show host Jill Martin.

Reps for Thorne and Eggold did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who was also on the guest list, failed to make it to the event because he showed up on the wrong day.

“The event was originally scheduled for Saturday but was rescheduled because of the rain. He showed up for the original event and obviously missed Sunday,” the source said.

Rosario Dawson (right) with Studio 189 co-founder Abrima Erwiah.

Sources described the evening as “beautiful chaos” due to the last-minute schedule change.

Still, Dawson looked radiant in several pieces from the luxury apparel brand. She even had half of her face painted by Nigerian face painter Laolu Senbanjo. We’re told “lots of rosé” wine was flowing, and she “was very happy” when she gave a speech, according to our first source.

Bloomingdale’s CEO Tony Spring was also thrilled, we hear.

Bloomingdale’s hosted the event to celebrate the launch of a brand partnership with Dawson and her Studio 189 co-founder Abrima Erwiah.