Sharna Burgess shares first full face pic of her and Brian Austin Green’s baby boy

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPDoW_0gVsiHQd00
Sharna Burgess posted the first full photo of her and Brian Austin Green’s baby boy on Instagram Sunday. sharnaburgess/Instagram

Sharna Burgess has shared the first full photo of her and Brian Austin Green’s precious baby boy.

The sweet shot, which was posted via Instagram on Sunday, showed the new mom lying down with an open-mouthed Zane Walker Green sleeping on top of her chest.

“Food Coma… Zane obviously. Cos I’m the food 😂,” she quipped in the caption.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro – who gave birth exactly one week ago – went on to reflect on how her son’s arrival has changed her life.

Though she prefaced that she didn’t yet “have the words that can do this justice,” Burgess explained, “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him.”

She added, “I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcJrg_0gVsiHQd00
Burgess and Green welcomed their son on June 28.

The Australian dancer, 37, admitted that she now understands “everything” her “mum” has ever told her about a mother’s love “being unlike any other.”

“You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you,” she wrote. “I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond.”

Burgess concluded her post with a simple: “Heaven is a place on Earth, and i found it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svibY_0gVsiHQd00
She confirmed her pregnancy in February.

Just before the long holiday weekend, the dancer-choreographer announced she and the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 48, had welcomed their first child together.

“Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Green adorably clutching their newborn’s fingers. “My heart is now forever outside of my body 🤍.”

While Zane is Burgess’ first child, he’s son No. 5 for Green. The actor is also dad to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmldM_0gVsiHQd00
Zane is Green’s fifth child and Burgess’ first.

Burgess initially teased her Instagram followers with a glimpse of Zane’s face, sharing a selfie-style video to her IG Story that showed only the back of the boy’s head.

The blond beauty set the footage to the tune of Kane Brown’s “Heaven” and swayed her bundle of joy to the rhythm of the song.

Burgess and Green went public with their romance in January 2021 after paparazzi caught them making out on a beach in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, he and Fox, 36, had an on-again, off-again relationship before they separated for good in 2019. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021.

The “Transformers” star is now gearing up to marry fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32.

