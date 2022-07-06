ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rogan says he’s passed on opportunities to have Trump on podcast

By Olafimihan Oshin
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLjoX_0gVsiB8H00

Media personality Joe Rogan said that he has passed on multiple opportunities to have former President Trump on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

During an appearance on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” released on Monday, Rogan told host Lex Fridman that he wasn’t a supporter of the former president, adding that he refused to help him expand his platform.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan said on the podcast episode, according to Mediaite. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan also told Fridman that he believes the Trump era will “be one of the weirder times.”

“When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself,” Rogan said.

This comes as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is holding a series of public hearings in which it is making the case that Trump was at the center of an effort to retain power that led directly to the attack.

In a surprise hearing last week, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison gave explosive testimony detailing several incidents involving Trump surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. In one incident she described, she said the president knew members of the crowd at his rally at the Ellipse that day were carrying weapons but pushed to do away with magnetometer screening because it was affecting his crowd size. Trump has denied those allegations.

Rogan also said he believes Trump will run for another term as president, saying that he’ll run against a “dead man,” referring to President Biden.

“Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, (Joe) Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage,” Rogan told Fridman. “I think he’s seeing ghosts”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
WAVY News 10

15-year-old driver, 4 other minors taken into custody after leading state troopers on police pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after police say she led troopers on a pursuit. According to Virginia State Police, a supervisor saw a vehicle, a 2016 Acura sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed on the westbound lanes of I-264 at Newtown Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The VSP supervisor then initiated a traffic pursuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Hampton man sentenced to 27 months for COVID-19 loan fraud

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Program in August 2020 and January and February 2021.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy