Amber Alert: Jupiter girl found safe

JUPITER, Fla. — Update:

The girl has been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert missing from Jupiter in Palm Beach County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen near the 100 block of 4th street in Jupiter Saturday. She was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow t-shirt, light -colored blue jeans with rips in them, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

She’s five feet four inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds

FDLE has identified Oliver Ramos, 20, as a possible abductor who may be traveling with Reyes-Hernandez.

Ramos is described as being five feet seven inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he weighs.

Authorities say the two could be driving in a dark-colored minivan with the windows tinted.

Anyone with information on where to find Reyes-Hernandez is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 799-4445, or simply dial 911.

©2022 Cox Media Group