Springfield, MA

How to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – Spending time outside can quickly turn into a nightmare once mosquitoes arrive.

22News is working for you with ways to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard.

According to experts, it is important to do the following:

  • Make sure to clear debris from your yard, and that’s because as long as mosquitoes have a place to hide, they won’t leave.
    • A similar treatment includes de-thatching , this is when you remove soil drainage and any possible humidity.
    • Add mosquito-repelling plants to your landscape such as Bee balm, Lavender, and Peppermint.
    • Lastly, apply an insecticide to your lawn to kill adult mosquitoes, eggs, and larvae.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

