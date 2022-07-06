How to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard

(WWLP) – Spending time outside can quickly turn into a nightmare once mosquitoes arrive.

22News is working for you with ways to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard.

According to experts, it is important to do the following:

Make sure to clear debris from your yard, and that’s because as long as mosquitoes have a place to hide, they won’t leave. A similar treatment includes de-thatching , this is when you remove soil drainage and any possible humidity. Add mosquito-repelling plants to your landscape such as Bee balm, Lavender, and Peppermint. Lastly, apply an insecticide to your lawn to kill adult mosquitoes, eggs, and larvae.



