On May 30, 2022, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a person claiming that they had been the victim of a “date rape” the evening prior. The NCSO investigated the allegations which led to the June 3rd arrest of Fernandina Beach Police Officer John Finley. The investigation found probable cause to charge Officer Finley with sexual battery and battery stemming from the incident that occurred while he was off duty.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO