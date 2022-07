JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On average every year there are 25 million lightning strikes in the United States with on average 49 deaths related to lightning strikes. Florida is the lightning capitol of the USA as well. Of the top 15 counties with the most lightning strikes last year, 14 were in the state of Florida. This is why meteorologist always say the cliché term "when thunder roars head indoors".

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO