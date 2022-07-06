ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Polis orders flags at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims

By Ashley Eberhardt
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated by a gunman at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

Polis’s order follows a proclamation by President Biden directing the same.

The text of the President’s proclamation reads, in part:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, July 9, 2022.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Flags will be lowered to half staff beginning immediately until sunset, July 9, 2022.

