Jackson Hole Weather July 5-11, 2022

WILSON, Wyo. — At 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, firefighters and highway patrol responded to a call about a car fire on the east side of Teton Pass. Parked on the uphill side of the road across from the overflow lot near the top of the pass, the small sedan was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, and the driver was gone. With support from two different fire stations, the Wilson and Moose-Wilson locations, the fire was “knocked down within three to four minutes,” according to Mike Moyer, a battalion chief with the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Department. “That means the majority of the flames have been extinguished, but hot spots remain. We worked it for another 20 minutes to cool things off.”

WILSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO