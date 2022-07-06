ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Jackson Hole Weather July 5-11, 2022

By Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — A ridge of high pressure building in from the south will result in dry and sunny conditions this week along with very warm temperatures. A series of disturbances will be passing north of the area, so a stray thunderstorm couldn’t be ruled out at some point, but it’s...

travelawaits.com

Most Of Yellowstone National Park Open To Visitors Again, Here’s What Is Still Closed

Yellowstone National Park is reopening more roadways after historic flooding ravaged the area. But, there are still areas visitors cannot access. The park is reopening its North Loop from Norris Junction to Canyon Junction. This includes access to Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower-Roosevelt. The opening means visitors can access the northern and southern loops of Yellowstone National Park via the East Entrance in Cody, Wyoming; the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana; and the South Entrance in Grand Teton/Jackson, Wyoming.
CODY, WY
WYDOT: Expect delays on US 89 near Hoback Junction

JACKSON, Wyo. — Work is underway again on the second half of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Jackson South reconstruction project, just north of Hoback Junction, the department announced today July 7. The project is the second half of a broader corridor improvement project between the Hoback...
JACKSON, WY
Sandy Fire 70% contained

BONDURANT, Wyo. — The Sandy Fire burning on the Big Piney Ranger District on Bridger-Teton National Forest is 70% contained, says the Forest Service. The fire is 105 acres in size and continues to burn in the Cliff Creek drainage near Monument Ridge, by Sandy Creek. An area closure...
BONDURANT, WY
SNAPPED: Fourth of July Fireworks at Snow King

JACKSON, Wyo. — Fourth of July firework displays were enjoyed by crowds across the valley last night in both Teton Village and at the base of Snow King Mountain. Fireworks returned this year after being canceled in 2021 due to fire danger. Buckrail @ Caroline. Caroline Chapman is a...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson, WY
Montana State
Wyoming State
Get noticed with this raft trailer from Teton Rental

JACKSON, Wyo. — This Whitewater trailer, available locally at Teton Rental, is a great lightweight aluminum deck over the tires trailer for hauling rafts or anything lightweight that fenders may get in the way of loading. The great quality of this trailer will outlast any raft you put on...
TETON COUNTY, WY
A first look at 3220 S Beaverslide Dr

JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
And the High Water Heyday raft winner is…

JACKSON, Wyo. — After a wet and wild spring and a high Snake River run-off, Buckrail is excited to announce the winners of Dave Hansen‘s High Water Heyday Contest. High water mark guesses flooded in while the Snake River quite literally flooded. This year’s contest received over 915 entries from eager boaters hoping to score the grand prize raft. USGS confirmed flows hit their peak on June 13, 2022 at 19,300 cfs (cubic feet/second).
JACKSON, WY
Elk Refuge releases environmental assessment for new visitor center

JACKSON, Wyo. — Last week, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it had evaluated effects and alternatives associated with construction of a replacement visitor center on the National Elk Refuge (Refuge) that is slated to break ground in 2025. The Final Environmental Assessment (EA) found that a...
JACKSON, WY
Bighorn sheep and backcountry users survey results released

MOOSE, Wyo. — After the initial season of voluntary winter closures for bighorn sheep, the results from a survey of backcountry users have been released. An online survey conducted from April 11 to June 6 asked backcountry skiers and winter climbers to share their perspectives and knowledge in an effort to inform Grand Teton National Park’s Bighorn Sheep Winter Habitat Protection Plan. Orchestrated by Teton Backcountry Alliance, Teton Climbers’ Coalition, Winter Wildlands Alliance, Access Fund and American Alpine Club, the survey asked questions about respondents’ willingness to follow closures, suggested alternatives for protecting sheep habitat, recommendations for how skiers and climbers can work with agencies, comments on specific closure locations and observations of sheep in the backcountry.
MOOSE, WY
SNAPPED: Victor Bike Park grand opening

VICTOR, Idaho — The Victor Bike Park celebrated its grand opening yesterday after completing phase one of its ongoing revival project. Dozens of bikers of all ages and ability levels enjoyed the new layout, jump lines, ramps and family-oriented skills center. Starting in 2021, Mountain Bike the Tetons worked in conjunction with the city of Victor to grow, reconstruct, and improve the local bike park with the goal of making it a “place to play.”
VICTOR, ID
The 2022 Best of Jackson Hole Locals’ Guidebook is on the shelves!

JACKSON, Wyo — This year’s Best of Jackson Hole Locals’ Guidebook includes a list of all of Jackson’s favorite people, places, and things…nominated and voted on by the community. 10,200 community members nominated over 14,000 businesses and individuals and cast over 110,000 votes—resulting in this...
JACKSON, WY
Line Cook

8 weeks off per year!! Subsidized Employee Housing Available!. Ride your bike to work from our employee house. Snake River Grill has been a landmark restaurant of Jackson Hole for the last 25 years. We are a dinner only restaurant with a Modern American menu served in a rustic elegant setting. Our menu is based on the growing seasons and changes often. We also create nightly specials that offer a broad variety of cuisines and cooking techniques.
JACKSON, WY
Driver flees scene of car fire on Teton Pass

WILSON, Wyo. — At 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, firefighters and highway patrol responded to a call about a car fire on the east side of Teton Pass. Parked on the uphill side of the road across from the overflow lot near the top of the pass, the small sedan was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, and the driver was gone. With support from two different fire stations, the Wilson and Moose-Wilson locations, the fire was “knocked down within three to four minutes,” according to Mike Moyer, a battalion chief with the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Department. “That means the majority of the flames have been extinguished, but hot spots remain. We worked it for another 20 minutes to cool things off.”
WILSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County turns down bowling alley plan

Teton County Commissioners shot down 307 Horse Racing and its bid to turn Hole Bowl into the first para-mutual betting parlor in Teton County. The return of chair Natalia Macker was 307’s downfall as the vote went 2-3 with commissioners Mark Barron and Greg Epstein in favor; Macker joined Luther Propst and Mark Newcomb in denying a resolution that would make wagering at the former Hole Bowl facility a reality.
TETON COUNTY, WY
off square theatre jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. — Off Square Theatre Company is marking the 10th anniversary of Thin Air Shakespeare with a production of the beloved otherworldly comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Edgar Landa and featuring original music by Melissa Elliott, also known as Missy Jo. Come alongside Off Square Theatre to the dreamy world of fairies, […]
JACKSON, WY
New upgrades to TSA security checkpoint at JAC

JACKSON, Wyo. — Upon the reopening of Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) began screening travelers in a newly renovated security checkpoint. While TSA’s technology remains the same, the renovated JAC boasts a more spacious PreCheck lane and an updated queue space. The security technologies...
JACKSON, WY
July at Music on Main rooted in seasoned soul

VICTOR, Idaho. — Music on Main’s July concert schedule is absolutely stacked with seasoned acts that know how to bring the musical heat. The next four shows include groove purveyors B-Side Players with Sghetti (July 7), holler-folk trio The Ghost of Paul Revere with Marmot Ate My Boots (July 14), Americana angel Amy Helm with The Rose McCann Band (July 21), and Remember Jones with Strumbucket (July 28).
VICTOR, ID

