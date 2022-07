Virginia Lou “Cricket” Nixon, age 74, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday(7/06) at her residence. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Clark, Louisville; two sisters, Nellie Hughes, Vine Grove and Cindy Thomas, Brandenburg; four brothers, Kenny of Fordsville, Charlie, of Irvington, Billy Joe of Muldraugh and Mike Poole of Brandenburg. Funeral services will be held Saturday(07/09) at 1:00 PM at the Ekron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday(07/08) from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Hager Funeral Home, and from 10:00 AM until the time of service Saturday(07/09) at the Ekron Baptist Church. Eastern Star services will be held Friday evening at the funeral home.

