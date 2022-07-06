Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are Reportedly Very Annoyed With The Brooklyn Nets: "And There Are Some People That Are Very Disgruntled With How They’ve Handled Kyrie Irving Specifically..."

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of all time when looking at his scoring ability and natural talent. Coming into the NBA at No. 2 overall, everyone knew KD would be a superstar player, and he achieved that in just a few years. He helped make the Oklahoma City Thunder championship contenders, eventually making the NBA Finals in 2012. He also won 4 scoring titles as a member of the team, soon solidifying himself as one of the best to ever do it on the offensive end.

