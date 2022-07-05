ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'If you are at your home, stay home': Most of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties under a flash flood warning

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhwN3_0gVsfjU800

The National Weather Service has placed most of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties under a flash flood warning, as thunderstorms continue to rumble through the area.

Roughly 1¾ inches of rain fell in a span of 45 minutes at the airport, the NWS said in a tweet. "Anything over an inch is considered heavy rain," said NWS meteorologist Marcia Cronce.

The NWS said that more than 1 million people could be effected by floods and that people should not attempt to walk or drive in flood waters.

"What's happening is the roads are filling up with water, the streets, side roads, low lying areas, the creeks are rising. And it's because heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain are tracking over the same areas over and over and over again. And we've seen about two to three inches of rain already in that area with another inch expected," said Cronce.

Some received an emergency alert message to their phones, warning of flash flooding in the area and telling people people not to travel.

"If you are at your home, stay home, do not leave. If you are on the road, do not drive through any flooded roadways," said Cronce.

The flash flood warning is scheduled to last until 11:15 p.m.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Comments / 2

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha | Weather

For the drive home in Kenosha: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecast. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Waukesha, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Stephanie Barichello

Very humid today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Where it's in the 90s, expect heat indices in the 100s. There is a chance for thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening, mainly from Jefferson to Milwaukee Co. and southward.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Several area beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 23 to close near the end of July

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Parts of Highway 23 will be closed for five days as part of the Highway 23/Pioneer Road Intersection Project. Beginning July 21, crews will be blocking off the eastbound and westbound 23 between the northbound Interstate 41 off-ramp and the mall entrance on Pioneer Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin roof collapse after 3 inches of rain

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A huge section of the roof came crashing down during storms Tuesday night, July 5 at the OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin. The fire department said as many as 50 people were inside when the roof caved in. They made it out. Crews spent...
NEW BERLIN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Over And Over And Over#Dbentley1 Gannett Com
seehafernews.com

Eight Sheboygan Firehouses Respond to Structure Fire

A total of eight different fire stations in Sheboygan responded to a structure fire yesterday evening (July 6th). The call came in reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage completely engulfed in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Fireworks Explode in Sheboygan County Pickup Truck

A pickup truck parked at a home in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima Monday evening burst into flames. Firefighters and police were called to the home, which was located on County Road V, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash involving truck, cars slows traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge

MILWAUKEE - A wreck involving a truck and two cars slowed traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. The truck ended up straddling the median. One lane of the high rise bridge was closed in each direction while authorities cleared the wreck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
CBS 58

Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in Waukesha County crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person is dead and another injured after a crash near the city of Delafield Tuesday, July 5. Law enforcement responded to the incident on I-94 eastbound near Highway 83 around 9:48 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy