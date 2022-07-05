'If you are at your home, stay home': Most of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties under a flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has placed most of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties under a flash flood warning, as thunderstorms continue to rumble through the area.

Roughly 1¾ inches of rain fell in a span of 45 minutes at the airport, the NWS said in a tweet. "Anything over an inch is considered heavy rain," said NWS meteorologist Marcia Cronce.

The NWS said that more than 1 million people could be effected by floods and that people should not attempt to walk or drive in flood waters.

"What's happening is the roads are filling up with water, the streets, side roads, low lying areas, the creeks are rising. And it's because heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain are tracking over the same areas over and over and over again. And we've seen about two to three inches of rain already in that area with another inch expected," said Cronce.

Some received an emergency alert message to their phones, warning of flash flooding in the area and telling people people not to travel.

"If you are at your home, stay home, do not leave. If you are on the road, do not drive through any flooded roadways," said Cronce.

The flash flood warning is scheduled to last until 11:15 p.m.

