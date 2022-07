Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future prospects appeared to get a massive jolt in the right direction. Their prized draft pick, Chet Holmgren, had an outstanding performance in his first Summer League game. He dropped 23 points on just nine shots, finishing with six blocks and four treys. He became the first player in […] The post Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies rookie Kenny Lofton taking Chet Holmgren to school appeared first on ClutchPoints.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO