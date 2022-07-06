ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRPD: Arrest made in Friday west Little Rock deadly shooting

By Chris Counts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in the July 2 killing of a man in the parking lot of a west Little Rock parking lot.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Michael Wilson surrendered to police Tuesday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Wilson is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Isaiah Hall of Roland.

Update: Victim identified, Police searching for suspect in overnight deadly shooting in west Little Rock store parking lot

Police say Hall was shot in the parking lot of the Cantrell Road Walmart, just off Chenal Parkway just before midnight on Friday.

Hall was taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

