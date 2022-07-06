COVID cases rising in NYC; BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

COVID cases on the rise in New York City as BA.5 dominates U.S. 00:27

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.

In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator , including mobile sites and at-home appointments

Parts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.

Citywide transmission rates are back at the highest levels we've seen since May.