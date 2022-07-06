ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID cases rising in NYC; BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4Isq_0gVsfQfD00

COVID cases on the rise in New York City as BA.5 dominates U.S. 00:27

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.

In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator , including mobile sites and at-home appointments

Parts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.

Citywide transmission rates are back at the highest levels we've seen since May.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC reports highest COVID positivity rate since January

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say the COVID positivity rate has surged to 14%, which is the highest level since January. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the rise in the rate Thursday and why the city is not using its COVID alert system. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsAVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times"A new variant, new variants, are finding their way into the city. And as they come about, we continue to pivot and shift," the mayor said. "The color-coded system was not fitting the new wave and the new variant, as COVID continued to shift."Adams said the city is in a stable place when it comes to the coronavirus and he is monitoring hospital capacities and deaths. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams wants New York to learn to live with COVID. The city scrapped its guide map for how to do that.

Last week, the New York City Department of Health removed its color-coded COVID-19 alert system from its website, leaving a notice of plans to reevaluate the system. This week, the seven-day positivity rate in New York City crossed 14%, as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron variant accounts for an increasing share of the city’s reported COVID-19 cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
caribbeanlife.com

Adams provides additional funds for newly-arrived Haitians

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner, Manuel Castro on Wednesday, June 29 announced an additional US$1.6.5 million in funding for Fiscal Year 2023 to help newly-arrived Haitians access immigration legal assistance and numerous social services. This funding is an increase...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

DiNapoli warns of fiscal dangers as NY tries to emerge from pandemic

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli encouraged vigilance over the state’s spending as it slowly emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, saying in a report released this week that it must work toward sustainable spending as federal relief expires. The comptroller notes that the state’s projected stability over five years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mobile#Disease Control#Ba#Omicron
Gothamist.com

New York City quietly closed half its COVID-19 testing sites as omicron rebounded this spring

Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 this spring, there are now fewer options for free PCR tests in New York City. A Gothamist analysis of municipal data found that the number of NYC Health + Hospitals testing sites were cut in half citywide from mid-February to mid-April — from 270 sites to 144 locations — leading to fewer hours of testing availability. This shrunken landscape includes both brick-and-mortar clinics as well as mobile testing vans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Real News Network

‘We’re already stretched thin’: NYC teachers criticize massive school budget cuts

At the end of the school year, Annie Tan, a special education elementary school teacher in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York, said teachers typically have a party. This year, however, that celebration was mired by the loss of 16 teachers from her school who are being excessed (ie, moved to different schools and positions) as a result of massive public education budget cuts that are being enacted by the New York City Board of Education and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams unveils Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan

NEW YORK -- Hurricane season is here. As we look back at the tragic loss of lives from last year's remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Eric Adams' office says the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan will help keep residents safe.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Thursday, families should also prepare for potentially extreme weather.Nearly a year after Ida hit the New York City area, leaving dozens dead and structural damage across the region, city agencies are working to ensure this hurricane season looks a lot different."It wasn't high tides that affected us. It was rain. The level of rain our system...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

NYC quietly changes COVID risk assessment tools

As COVID-19 cases begin to again see a rise in New York City, the city’s health department has quietly changed the way it presents data on the virus to the public, no longer showing whether cases are on the rise, in decline or holding stable. The New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Recoups $122,000 for Consumers Charged for Expedited COVID-19 Tests That Were Late

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $122,000 for more than 690 consumers in New York City who paid for expedited COVID-19 tests but received their results later than the promised 24-hour timeframe. After the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued a warning letter to Clear 19 Rapid Testing LLC (Clear 19) to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for COVID-19 results, Clear 19 refunded hundreds of consumers who received their results more than two hours after the promised time. The company also amended their advertising to accurately describe turnaround times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy