The chances are slim that two suspects in a triple homicide will be tried together in La Crosse County. The DA’s office says it will not seek a joint trial for Nya Thao and co-defendant Khamthaneth Rattanasack in the July 2021 shooting deaths of three men at a quarry near West Salem. Thao is already scheduled to go on trial next June.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO