A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the backseat of a car parked in front of his Queens home, police said Thursday. The victim was found mortally wounded in the car on Sutphin Blvd. near 121st Ave. in South Jamaica when police responded to a 911 call at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday Shot once in the neck and once in the chest, he was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved, cops ...

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO