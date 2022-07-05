Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has shipped more than 2 million units

It wasn’t all that long ago that Monster Hunter may as well have been a niche series outside of Japan. However, the sales numbers for Capcom’s seminal action RPG prove it’s a global hit.

On Tuesday, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has shipped 2 million units worldwide between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions. Apparently, the recent demo helped tremendously.

“Capcom released a demo version prior to launch, garnering praise and attention for the title, which resulted in shipments of over 2 million units globally,” Capcom said in a press release. “The company will continue to leverage its digital strategy going forward, aiming to maximize unit sales with ongoing promotions, including the continued release of free additional content and pricing strategies.”

The same release notes that Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than 10 million units, meaning approximately 20 percent of players bought Sunbreak. Those figures are doubly impressive when you factor in that the game surpassed 9.2 million units sold last month. Incredibly Monster Hunter: World, which came out in January 2018, is Capcom’s most popular title ever, with 21 million units shipped. It turns out people indeed love hunting those monstrous beasts.

Many consider Monster Hunter Rise as the best entry in the series. It can be daunting, though, which is why GLHF has several guides, including farming techniques, equipping switch skills, and how to simply start Sunbreak.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.