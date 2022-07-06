ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football state rankings: Wall comes in at #18 in 3A Division II preseason rankings

By Ryan Compeau
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has begun releasing its preseason high school football state rankings.

Wall has been picked as the 18th team in the state in Class 3A Division II per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.

In 2021, the Hawks had a 5-5 record, and were Bi-District finalists.

This season, the Hawks are dropping down in classification and are welcoming back 18 starters. Dave Campbell has Wall projected to finish second District 2-3A, and has Nathan Pepper as a preseason defensive player of the year.

