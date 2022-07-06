ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Level 3 evacuations dropped in Grant County after crews respond to wildfire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office...

ifiberone.com

Crashing helicopter lands on orchard worker on tractor in Orondo

ORONDO - It’s a collision you don’t read about often, a helicopter crashing into a tractor. It happened in Orondo on Wednesday, according to local firefighters. Douglas County Fire District 4 officials say the wreck happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Turtle Rock, which is about four miles south of Orondo.
ORONDO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moses Lake sets rainfall record for July

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake set a new record in rainfall for the month of July. According to National Weather Service Spokane, Moses Lake has received 1.55 inches of rainfall. They had an additional 0.99 inches of rainfall since midnight. It took only a week to break the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

CDC Advising Masks Inside for Chelan, Douglas, Grant Counties

The Centers for Disease Control is advising people in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties to wear a mask while inside in public. The recommendations are based on CDC data showing a high level of new COVID-19 cases in the three counties. The data is gathered weekly, with the number of...
ncwlife.com

Helicopter crashes near Orondo

ORONDO — A single helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in an orchard south of Orondo, sparking a fire and leaving two people injured. The crash at about 9:20 a.m. occurred on agricultural land near the intersection of Weaver Road and Longview Road, about five miles south of Orondo and 12 miles north of East Wenatchee. The aircraft reportedly collided with power lines in the area.
ORONDO, WA
kpq.com

Woman Involved in Late June Crash Outside of Bridgeport Passes Away

An 76-year-old woman involved in serious car accident late last month has now died. According to the Washington State Patrol, Darlene Wilder of Nespelem was the passenger in an SUV that pulled out in front of another vehicle on State Route 174 near its intersection with SR 17 in Northeastern Douglas County June 27th.
BRIDGEPORT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Chelan County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Chelan County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect behind multiple burglaries in the Lake Wenatchee area. 33-year-old Kevin Waters is wanted for stealing over $50,000 worth of property, including firearms, from vacation cabins, residences and businesses. Waters currently has an arrest warrant out of Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman airlifted in wreck with semi near Quincy

QUINCY - An Ephrata woman is recovering after the vehicle she was riding in rear-ended a semi near Quincy on Tuesday. Just after 4 p.m., a car driven by 54-year-old Victor Flores Meza was going westbound on SR 28 and had just passed Adams Rd. when he hit the back of a semi trying to turn left.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Saddle Rock will be closed for more than two months

Wenatchee’s popular Saddle Rock trail will be closed July 18 through the end of October as a rock remediation project wraps up. The City of Wenatchee said today the trailhead will remain open, as will the nearby Dry Gulch trails. The Department of Ecology-funded project involves removing piles of...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured in SR 28 Crash East of Quincy

Two people have injuries after a car rear ended a semi-truck Tuesday just after 4pm on SR 28 east of Quincy. Troopers say a 1988 Toyota Celica driven by 54-year-old Victor Flores Meza of Quincy was traveling westbound when it rear-ended a semi driven by 52-year-old Ruben Lerena of Quincy while the semi was stopped behind a vehicle waiting to make a left-hand turn.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Two fires in East Wenatchee and one in Wenatchee started by fireworks

Firefighters had to respond to three fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Sunday, all of which were apparently started by fireworks. Kay McKellar of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2, said just after 2 p.m. a brush fire was reported in the 1200 block of Dale Street in East Wenatchee. Firefighters arrived to find a large juniper tree on fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Crop-dusting pilot loses life in plane crash near Warden

WARDEN - A local man leaves behind a family after perishing in plane wreck near Warden on Saturday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind crashed his plane at 5:40 p.m. just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road between Lind and Warden. The...
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

SWAT team infiltrates gang hideout in Wenatchee; two arrested

WENATCHEE - Two known gang members were arrested by by the East Cascade SWAT Team in Wenatchee on June 30. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was served at a home in the 900 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee, a known gang hideout. Deputies say the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee man accused of stealing AR-15 from trailer

Wenatchee police arrested a 26-year Wenatchee man after he allegedly stole a firearm from a trailer Monday night. Police say Victor Flores-Beason was arrested on foot Tuesday in South Wenatchee after they identified him from surveillance footage of the theft. He reportedly had the AR-15 rifle in his possession when...
WENATCHEE, WA

