ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in crash on I-75 northbound in West Carrollton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndrUa_0gVsdQjd00

WEST CARROLLTON — UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

A Dayton woman has been identified as the victim killed in a rollover crash in West Carrollton Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-75 northbound near the 46-mile marker around 8:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, preliminary investigation revealed that Sharon Hicklin-Payne, 48, was driving northbound on I-75, drove off the right side of the road and her vehicle began to flip over multiple times.

Hicklin-Payne was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene, OSP said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

At least one person is dead after a crash on I-75 northbound in West Carrollton Tuesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers were on scene of a crash that happened on I-75 northbound near the 47-mile marker. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m., according to initial reports.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to the scene of the crash.

All lanes of I-75 northbound were closed as crews worked to clear the crash but have since reopened.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Body recovered in river ID’d as missing man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a male that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been recovered. Positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near W. Monument Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 injured after car crashes into Dayton house

DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a crash in Dayton where a vehicle is reported to have hit a house. Initial reports indicated the crash happened when a vehicle hit a house in the 4000 block of Woodcliffe Ave around 5:18 p.m. A 911 caller reported...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
West Carrollton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

At least 4 taken to hospital after crash in Clayton

CLAYTON — At least four people were injured after a crash in Clayton Saturday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of North Main Street and Dog Leg Road around 10:09 a.m. Dispatch records indicate three juveniles were possibly...
CLAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy. Officers say they responded to the Groesbeck Gardens Apartments on Pameleen Court shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified or named. Anyone...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to a shooting in Dayton early Saturday. Around 4:20 a.m., crews were called to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue to reports of a man shot, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Dispatch records did not show that anyone had been taken to the hospital...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Osp#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Reports: Police investigating shots fired incident in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are investigating in Dayton early Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. Crews were called to the intersection of Larkspur Drive and Almira Ave around 12:10 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting, according to emergency scanner traffic. When crews arrived on the scene they requested...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coroner IDs 16-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Colerain boy was killed in a Butler County crash on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. It happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. in the 7400 block of River Road between US-27 and Georgetown Road. Cameron Kerkhoff was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla westbound....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Victim of fatal West Carrollton crash ID’d

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in West Carrollton Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Sharon Hicklin-Payne was driving north on I-75 in her Honda Accord. Around milepost 46, Hicklin-Payne drove off the right side of the road, causing her car to flip multiple times. Crews were called to the scene around 8:14 p.m.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hours-long SWAT incident at Moraine apartment complex ends; suspect at large

MORAINE — UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Moraine Saturday morning after a domestic violence suspect refused to surrender to officers. According to police, members of Kettering Regional SWAT were called to the 3600 block of Pinnacle Road in the Valleyview Village Apartment Complex to assist officers with a domestic violence suspect who was believed to have barricaded himself inside of an apartment following an alleged domestic violence incident.
MORAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy