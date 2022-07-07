Dayton woman identified as victim killed in crash on I-75 northbound in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

A Dayton woman has been identified as the victim killed in a rollover crash in West Carrollton Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-75 northbound near the 46-mile marker around 8:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, preliminary investigation revealed that Sharon Hicklin-Payne, 48, was driving northbound on I-75, drove off the right side of the road and her vehicle began to flip over multiple times.

Hicklin-Payne was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene, OSP said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

At least one person is dead after a crash on I-75 northbound in West Carrollton Tuesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers were on scene of a crash that happened on I-75 northbound near the 47-mile marker. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m., according to initial reports.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to the scene of the crash.

All lanes of I-75 northbound were closed as crews worked to clear the crash but have since reopened.

