Bradford Freeman, last “Band of Brothers” survivor, has died

GORDO- Another business grace the town of Gordo. Constance Davis a native of Gordo and the owner of J&K’s Body Jewelry and more and WCW Staffing company is opening up a tanning salon, Sarah’s Solstice. Sarah’s Solstice will be dedicated to the memory of her Grandmother Sarah Frances Wells who departed this world in September 2021. Constance has successfully started and maintained her separate businesses in her home- town. J&K’s Body Jewelry and more is a jewelry, clothing and novelty based business. WCW Staffing Company is a staffing agency where she employs medical personnel and send them to various places. Constance Davis graduated the Herzing University Nursing program in 2020, first became an entrepreneur in 2019 and again in 2021 and 2022. Sarah’s Solstice grand opening will be Friday July 8th 2022 at 930am. Sarah’s solstice will create the ultimate tanning and spray tanning experience. We look forward to seeing you there. 25662 US Highway 82 Gordo Al 35466.

GORDO, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO