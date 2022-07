In less than two months, Samsung is expected to reveal its next generation of foldable smartphones. If the ongoing steady stream of leaks and rumors is anything to go by, this year's selection might not be that exciting or desirable, at least for those who have already experienced these devices before. Of course, there will be upgrades inside, particularly with the specs, and there will undoubtedly be improvements in durability and reliability. In terms of core features and external design, however, there might not be that many improvements, and any changes might be too subtle to even make a difference. As if to prove that point, the cases for these phones might look unsurprisingly familiar, at least based on leaks ahead of the official debut.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 HOURS AGO