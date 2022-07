Painter Sam Gilliam has died. He was 88. According to the New York Times, he passed away at his home on Saturday, June 25, from renal failure. Gilliam was an Abstractionist who gained fame through his association with the Washington Color School in D.C. Though born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Gilliam lived in Louisville, Kentucky, for much of his young life, attending Central High School and UofL. He was in the second group of Black students admitted to the university and graduated with his B.A. of Fine Arts in 1955. After, Gilliam served in the military, but later returned to Louisville to finish his Master of Arts at UofL.

