Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re dealing with thinning hair due to postpartum hormonal changes, damage from overly aggressive styling, or simply the normal aging process, the blow to your self-confidence can be intense. No woman feels like she can put her best face forward when she’s worried about a bald spot on the scalp above it. Luckily, there are lots of products out there to help, and this particular serum from Rene Furterer is getting rave...

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO