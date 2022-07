One day after a thrilling extra-innings win against the Twins, the White Sox bats fell silent. Tigers starter Beau Brieske deserves credit for spinning a gem on Thursday night, but it doesn’t lessen the disappointment of losing 2-1 after an energizing 9-8 win, and squandering another excellent effort from Dylan Cease. The team nearly dug back into their bag of tricks for another walkoff win, but with the winning run on second base and only one out José Abreu struck out swinging on a ball a foot off the plate, and Eloy Jiménez grounded out to seal the loss. The team will try to rebound on Friday when Lucas Giolito starts opposite Tarik Skubal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO