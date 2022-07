CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) Five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 70 on the eastbound lanes near Clay County on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police. Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames said it started when traffic was slowing down due to a semi-truck being disabled near the 27-mile marker. At the […]

CLAY COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO