KEARNEY, NE — News Channel Nebraska is embracing one of Kearney’s biggest annual events. The TV network announced it will televise the Kearney Cruise Nite parade statewide on Saturday, July 16. The parade, organized by the Central Nebraska Auto Club, is the culmination of a week’s worth of activities and will feature hundreds of classic cars from across the region. It is scheduled to run along Central Avenue from 5:00-6:00. The parade will also be broadcast live on News Channel Nebraska’s Facebook page and website.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO